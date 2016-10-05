Oct 5 Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc:

* Jean Coutu Group posts second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.28

* Q2 revenue rose 2.1 percent to C$701.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenues increased by 2.1% to $701.2 million for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 compared with same quarter last year.

* Extended its $250 million credit facility maturity date by 1 year to November 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: