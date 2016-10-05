CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Abeona Therapeutics Inc :
* Abeona Therapeutics announces data safety monitoring board approves ABO-102 dose escalation for second cohort in phase 1/2 clinical trial for sanfilippo syndrome type A
* ABO-102 has been well tolerated through 30 day post-injection in subjects injected with low-dose
* DSMB authorized that clinical trial proceed with enrollment and dose escalation for second cohort
* High-Dose cohort will enroll up to 6 additional patients dosed at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg
* High-Dose cohort involves dosage at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg, twice the amount of ABO-102 received by patients in low-dose cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.