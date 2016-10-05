CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Constellation Brands Inc
* Increases fiscal 2017 outlook
* Qtrly reported net sales $2,021 million versus $1,733 million last year
* Expects fiscal 2017 reported basis EPS of $6.25 - $6.40 and comparable basis EPS of $6.30 - $6.45
* Constellation Brands Inc qtrly comparable basis EPS of $1.77
* For fiscal 2017, beer business now expects net sales growth of 16 - 17 percent and operating income growth at high teens level
* Affirms fiscal 2017 operating cash flow target of at least $1.5 billion and increases free cash flow projection to $375 - $475 million
* For wine and spirits business, company continues to expect net sales growth in mid single-digit range for fiscal 2017
* Now expecting lower capex for year due to shift in timing of payments related to Nava capital investments
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Constellation brands reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Constellation Brands Inc qtrly reported basis EPS of $1.75
* Constellation Brands Inc qtrly net sales for beer increased 20 percent
* Constellation Brands Inc qtrly wine and spirits net sales increased 12 percent
* Now expects total capital expenditures to be $1.125 - $1.225 billion for fiscal 2017
* Agreement to purchase Utah-based High West Distillery for approximately $160 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
