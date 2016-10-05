Oct 5 Monsanto Co

* Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To EPS Growth In FY17

* Initial Steps Underway To Close On Deal With Bayer To Unlock Value For Shareowners

* Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To Eps Growth In Fy17

* Q4 Earnings Per Share View $-0.03, Revenue View $2.36 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company Reiterated Confidence In Timelines To Close Deal With Bayer By End Of Calendar Year 2017

* In 2017, Company Expects Agricultural Productivity Segment To Deliver $900 Million To $1 Billion Of Gross Profit

* In Soybeans, Greater Than 20 Percent Growth In Gross Profit, Coupled With Margin Improvement, Is Expected Year-Over-Year In Fiscal 2017

* Operating Expenses In 2017 Expected To More Than Offset Savings From Restructuring And Cost-Savings Plans

* Sees FY 2017 Earnings Per Share $3.83 To $4.35

* Sees As-Reported FY17 EPS Guidance At $3.83 To $4.35 And Ongoing EPS Guidance At $4.50 To $4.90

* Qtrly Net Sales $2,562 Million Versus $2,355 Million Last Year

* For Q4, Company Reported $0.44 Loss Per Share On An As-Reported Basis

* For Q4, Company Reported $0.07 Earnings Per Share On An Ongoing Basis

* Qtrly Ongoing EPS Results Were Better Than Fiscal Year 2015, Driven By $157 Million Gain From Formation Of Sorghum Joint Venture With Remington

* FY2017 Earnings Per Share View $4.91, Revenue View $13.83 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 Expected Free Cash Flow Of $1.4 To $1.6 Billion

* Expects $140 Million Benefit In Fiscal 2017 From Strategic Licensing Agreements In Gross Profit For Agricultural Productivity Segment

* Company's Restructuring And Cost-Savings Plans Are On-Track

* Operating Expenses In 2017 Are Expected To Increase Slightly With Inflation And Costs Associated With Return To Growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: