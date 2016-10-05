CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Immunomedics Inc :
* Immunomedics announces $30 million financing
* Warrants will be exercisable six months following date of issuance and have an exercise price of $3.75
* Intends to use proceeds from offering primarily in continuing support of clinical and regulatory activities for immu-132
* Each share of common stock and accompanying warrant will be priced at $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.