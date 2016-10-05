CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Encana Corp
* To outline five-year growth potential during investor day, company updates 2016 guidance to reflect lower costs
* Updated 2016 guidance to reflect further reduction in production, mineral and other taxes, operating expense, transportation,processing costs
* Reduction in expenses, costs has delivered total additional savings of $50 million
* As at September 30, 2016, Encana has hedged about 32,960 barrels per day (BBLS/D) of expected 2017 crude and condensate production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.