Oct 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces sale of UK and Ireland actavis assets and operations

* Deal for GBP 603 million

* Sale will include a portfolio of generic medicines plus a manufacturing plant in Barnstaple, England

* Teva retains a number of actavis non-overlapping generic products plus certain specialty medicines and otc products

* Greenhill & Co. are serving as financial advisors to Teva, and Pinsent Masons are serving as legal counsel to Teva in respect of this transaction

* Divestment of certain specified actavis generics assets and operations in UK and Ireland was part of an undertaking that Teva made to European commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: