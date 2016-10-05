CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva announces sale of UK and Ireland actavis assets and operations
* Deal for GBP 603 million
* Sale will include a portfolio of generic medicines plus a manufacturing plant in Barnstaple, England
* Teva retains a number of actavis non-overlapping generic products plus certain specialty medicines and otc products
* Greenhill & Co. are serving as financial advisors to Teva, and Pinsent Masons are serving as legal counsel to Teva in respect of this transaction
* Divestment of certain specified actavis generics assets and operations in UK and Ireland was part of an undertaking that Teva made to European commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.