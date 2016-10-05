CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 LSB Industries Inc
* Expects combined impact to Q3 EBITDA as a result of reduced production to be in range of $25.0 million - $26.5 million
* Turnaround activities, various operational issues resulted in unplanned downtime at three primary chemical facilities during Q3
* Sees 2016 ammonia for agriculture 100,000 - 110,000 tons
* LSB Industries, Inc. provides operational update on its chemical manufacturing facilities
* Revises product sales volume outlook for 2016
* Sees 2016 UAN sales 395,000 - 400,000 tons
* Sees 2016 nitric acid sales 525,000 - 535,000 tons
* Believes impact to Q4 EBITDA from lower sales from lower beginning inventory, reduced prodcution will be $5.0 million - $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.