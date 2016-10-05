CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Alliqua BioMedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc. announces preliminary third quarter of fiscal year 2016 revenue; earnings conference call scheduled for November 4th
* Sees Q3 revenue about $4.85 million
* Q3 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenue up about 16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.