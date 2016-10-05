CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. To acquire Soluble Systems, LLC
* Soluble will receive consideration with a total value of approximately $35 million
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says in addition, Soluble will have right to appoint one new director to company's board of directors
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Deal consideration includes issuance of about 17.6 million shares of Co's common stock assumption of $12.4 million of senior debt
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says combined company's headquarters will be based in Yardley, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.