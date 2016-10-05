CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Richardson Electronics Ltd
* Richardson Electronics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* As part of reduction in workforce, plan to record $1.3 million in severance expense in Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 sales fell 10 percent to $33.4 million
* Implemented a reduction in workforce in September 2016
* Expect to achieve annualized savings of $3.0 million from workforce reduction
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
