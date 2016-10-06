EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 5 Costco Wholesale Corp
* September sales rose 3 percent to $11.06 billion
* Plans to open up to an additional nine new warehouses (including one relocation) before end of calendar year 2016
* Comparable sales for the month of september 1%
* Costco wholesale corporation reports september sales results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.