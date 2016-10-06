Oct 6 Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Average production during quarter was approximately 9,900 boepd

* FY base production, excluding contribution from start-up of stella field during 2016, to be modestly ahead of 9,000 boepd guidance range

* Ithaca energy inc announces third quarter 2016 operations update

* "producing asset portfolio has performed well over first nine months of year, with production running ahead of guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: