EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 6 Ithaca Energy Inc :
* Average production during quarter was approximately 9,900 boepd
* FY base production, excluding contribution from start-up of stella field during 2016, to be modestly ahead of 9,000 boepd guidance range
* Ithaca energy inc announces third quarter 2016 operations update
* "producing asset portfolio has performed well over first nine months of year, with production running ahead of guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.