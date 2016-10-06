UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
Oct 6 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced Drainage Systems announces first fiscal quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Net sales for fiscal year 2017 are now forecast to be in range of $1.270 billion to $1.310 billion
* Revised guidance on belief end market performance to be slightly lower than previously expected for rest of fiscal year 2017
* "we believe we will generate growth of mid-single digits in our core domestic construction markets for fy 2017"
* Q1 sales $358 million versus I/B/E/S view $378.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company has revised its net sales target for fiscal year 2017
* Sees Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $200 million to $225 million for full fiscal year
* For FY2017, will continue to face headwinds in our agriculture end market and in Mexico
* FY2017 revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
