* Enservco announces results of annual meeting of stockholders and provides update on progress with new water transfer and hydroflow(r) business lines and prospects for upcoming heating season

* Co expects a year-over-year increase in demand for frac water heating services, particularly in d-j, bakken and utica/marcellus basins

* As oil prices stabilize at current level or trend higher, hydraulic fracturing is likely to increase in our key areas of operation