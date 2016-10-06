UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Buckle Inc :
* The Buckle, inc. reports September 2016 net sales
* Comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for 5-week period ended October 1, 2016 decreased 15.5 percent
* Comparable store net sales year-to-date for 35-week period ended October 1, 2016 decreased 12.1 percent
* September sales fell 14.8 percent to $82.9 million
* Net sales for 5-week fiscal month ended october 1, 2016 decreased 14.8 percent to $82.9 million
* Net sales for 35-week fiscal period ended October 1, 2016 decreased 11.4 percent to $625.8 million
* Buckle Inc september same store sales view down 11 percent - Thomson Reuters Data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)