UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 International Speedway Corporation
* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55
* Q3 revenue $129 million versus $125.5 million
* Capital expenditures with $600.0 million capital expenditure plan will total about $21.2 million for remainder of fiscal 2016
* Expect dividends to increase in 2017 and beyond by approximately four to five percent annually
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)