UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 ICU Medical Inc :
* ICU Medical Inc to acquire the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc for $1 billion in cash and stock
* Deal for $1 billion
* Pfizer will receive approximately $400 million in newly issued shares of ICU Medical common stock
* Upon completion of transaction, Pfizer will own approximately 16.6 percent of ICU Medical
* Pfizer has agreed to certain restrictions on transfer of its shares for at least 18 months
* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly above high-end of its previously announced guidance of $370 million revenue
* So long as Pfizer continues to hold 10% or more of icu equity, it will have right to nominate 1 director to board in co's proxy materials
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.54, revenue view $367.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfizer will receive $600 million in cash from ICU Medical
* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report quarterly revenue of approximately $96 million
* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report $1.20 adjusted earnings per share
* As Pfizer continues to hold 10% or more of ICU Medical's common equity, it will have right to nominate one director to co's board
* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly above high-end of its previously announced guidance $4.60 adjusted diluted eps
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $89.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
