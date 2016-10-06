Oct 6 Street Capital Group Inc :
* Street Capital provides business update in response to new
department of finance mortgage insurance rules
* Reviewing impact of rule changes with respect to its
current and future business plans
* View is that these changes will be most impactful for
those lending institutions that solely rely on availability of
mortgage insurance
* Expects that in near-term there may be a negative impact
on new prime mortgage originations generally in market
* Street capital is in final stages of its application to
minister of finance to obtain a schedule i bank licence
* Does not expect most recent changes to mortgage insurance
rules to negatively impact progress toward becoming schedule i
bank
