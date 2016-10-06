Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* PAH patients and reports positive interim data from CTD-PAH patients in phase 2 lariat trial
* Data from catalyst are expected to be available during first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
May 17 Italy's transport minister Graziano Delrio says on Wednesday: