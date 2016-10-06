Oct 6 Gladstone Land Corp :

* New facility consists of an aggregate of $150 million in term notes and an aggregate of $50 million in revolving lines of credit

* Credit facility also extended fixed-rate term of term note borrowings to January 2027

* Gladstone Land increases its credit facility

* An increase in overall size of facility from $125 million to $200 million

* Change in overall value of underlying collateral will result in approximately $28 million of additional borrowing availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: