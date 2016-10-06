BRIEF-Mondelēz International declares quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share
Oct 6 Copper Mountain Mining Corp
* Produced 22 million pounds of copper, 8,170 ounces of gold, and 81,540 ounces of silver during Q3
Copper Mountain Announces Production Results For Q3-2016
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS