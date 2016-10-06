Oct 6 Helen Of Troy Ltd

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $4.37 to $4.77

* Adjusts fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue outlook

* Helen of Troy Limited reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintains GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS outlook

* Q2 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $370 million

* Inventory was $317.5 million at August 31, 2016, compared to $348.5 million at August 31, 2015

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.16, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: