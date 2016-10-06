BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Helen Of Troy Ltd
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $4.37 to $4.77
* Adjusts fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue outlook
* Helen of Troy Limited reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintains GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS outlook
* Q2 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $370 million
* Inventory was $317.5 million at August 31, 2016, compared to $348.5 million at August 31, 2015
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.16, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis