BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
Oct 6 Viveve Inc
* Viveve(R) announces FDA 510(k) clearance for the Viveve System in the U.S.
Viveve Medical Inc says in United States, Viveve System is now indicated for use in general surgical procedures for Electrocoagulation and Hemostasis
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016