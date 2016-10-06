BRIEF-Mondelēz International declares quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
* Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share
Oct 6 Western Gas Partners Lp
* Western gas partners announces pricing of $200 million of senior notes
* Western gas partners announces pricing of $200 million of senior notes
* Notes priced at a price to public of 102.776% of their face value
* Notes priced at a price to public of 102.776% of their face value

* Notes offered as additional senior notes under indenture pursuant to which co issued $400 million principal amount of 5.45% senior notes due 2044
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS