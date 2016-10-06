Oct 6 Biostage Inc

* Biostage management has determined that it will extend duration of ongoing GLP animal studies

* Biostage provides regulatory update of Cellspan Esophageal Implant

* Expects to file its ind application with FDA by end of Q2 of 2017

* FDA requested that company extend its pre-clinical large-animal safety study for its Cellspan Esophageal Implant