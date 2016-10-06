BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Biostage Inc
* Biostage management has determined that it will extend duration of ongoing GLP animal studies
* Biostage provides regulatory update of Cellspan Esophageal Implant
* Expects to file its ind application with FDA by end of Q2 of 2017
* FDA requested that company extend its pre-clinical large-animal safety study for its Cellspan Esophageal Implant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis