Oct 6 Gap Inc

* Gap inc. Reports september sales results

* September same store sales view down 2.9 percent - thomson reuters data

* September sales fell 2 percent to $1.43 billion

* Gap inc.'s comparable sales for september 2016 were down 3 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year.

* Estimated that fire in a building on fishkill, new york distribution center negatively impacted gap inc.'s sept comparable sales by 3 percent points

* As a result of fishkill distribution center fire, expects negative impact of about 3 percentage points to gap's october 2016 comparable sales

* As a result of fishkill distribution center fire, sees negative impact to comparable sales results in q4 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: