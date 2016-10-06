BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Gap Inc
* Gap inc. Reports september sales results
* September same store sales view down 2.9 percent - thomson reuters data
* September sales fell 2 percent to $1.43 billion
* Gap inc.'s comparable sales for september 2016 were down 3 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year.
* Estimated that fire in a building on fishkill, new york distribution center negatively impacted gap inc.'s sept comparable sales by 3 percent points
* As a result of fishkill distribution center fire, expects negative impact of about 3 percentage points to gap's october 2016 comparable sales
* As a result of fishkill distribution center fire, sees negative impact to comparable sales results in q4 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis