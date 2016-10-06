Oct 6 Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby tuesday, inc. Reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.66

* Qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 2.7%

* Is discontinuing providing guidance so that it can focus on long-term strategic objectives

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $256.7 million

* Ruby tuesday inc says plans to accelerate execution of its fresh start initiatives under new leadership