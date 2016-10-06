BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby tuesday, inc. Reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.66
* Qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 2.7%
* Is discontinuing providing guidance so that it can focus on long-term strategic objectives
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $256.7 million
* Ruby tuesday inc says plans to accelerate execution of its fresh start initiatives under new leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis