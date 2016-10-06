BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
Oct 6 Valeant
* Valeant appoints Louis W. Yu, Ph.D. as chief quality officer
* Louis W. Yu, Ph.D. has been appointed to newly created position of chief quality officer, global quality, effective october 3, 2016
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones