BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Home Depot Inc
* The Home Depot names Jeff Boyd to its board of directors
* Jeff Boyd is interim chief executive officer and president of Priceline Group, Inc
* Boyd's appointment gives company 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent
* Home Depot Inc says Boyd will serve on company's nominating and corporate governance committee and its finance committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis