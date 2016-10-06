BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc
* Additional 2024 notes will bear an interest rate of 5.625% per annum and will mature on May 1, 2024
* Pinnacle entertainment announces pricing of $125 million private offering of additional senior notes
* Principal amount of additional 2024 notes is $125.0 million and notes will be issued at a price equal to 100.5% of face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis