* Hawaiian Airlines reports September 2016 traffic statistics and updates expected third quarter metrics

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc says expects its Q3 operating revenue per available seat mile to be at favorable end of prior guidance range

* Says September system-wide operations load factor 85.0% versus 82.1%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 cost per asm excluding fuel up 3% to up 4%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 operating revenue per asm up 0.5% to up 1.5%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.48 to $1.53