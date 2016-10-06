BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Hawaiian Holdings Inc
* Hawaiian Airlines reports September 2016 traffic statistics and updates expected third quarter metrics
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc says expects its Q3 operating revenue per available seat mile to be at favorable end of prior guidance range
* Says September system-wide operations load factor 85.0% versus 82.1%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 cost per asm excluding fuel up 3% to up 4%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 operating revenue per asm up 0.5% to up 1.5%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.48 to $1.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis