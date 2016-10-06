BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Oct 6 Sanchez Production Partners LP -
* Sanchez Production Partners executes agreements to acquire midstream and other assets in south texas
* Will acquire Sanchez Energy's 50% interest in Carnero Processing, LLC for an initial payment of approximately $47.7 million in cash
* Will acquire certain production assets, located in south texas, from sanchez energy for total consideration of $27 million
* Sanchez Production Partners executes agreements to acquire midstream and other assets in South Texas
* Assumption by SPP of some capital commitments to Carnero Processing, which are estimated at about $32.3 million
* Anticipate deals will increase Co's midstream, production revenue and adjusted EBITDA as Co completes 2016 and heads into 2017
* Sanchez Energy plans to spend approximately two-thirds of its 2016 drilling and completion budget at Catarina
