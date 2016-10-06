BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Trilogy Metals Inc :
* Trilogy Metals announces third quarter results and provides a corporate and project update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Expects to realize a gain on Sunward Investments' sale of approximately $4.4 million in Q4 of 2016
* Expects to realize a gain on Sunward Investments' sale of approximately $4.4 million in Q4 of 2016

* Working capital available is sufficient to meet its operational requirements over next twelve months
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis