Oct 6 Empire District Electric Co

* As a condition , Empire's pending rate case is to be withdrawn and current base rates are to remain in effect through Jan 1, 2019

* Says unanimous settlement agreement is subject to approval by KCC

* Agreement provides co to file an update environmental recovery rider to include costs associated with Riverton Project, which are to be about $1.2 million

* The Empire District Electric Company files unanimous settlement agreement in Kansas

* Filing with Kansas Corporation Commission of settlement agreement with respect to joint application for approval of merger