BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Oct 6 Comtech Telecommunications Corp
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year and provides fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 sales $152.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.3 million
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says GAAP diluted EPS goal of approximately $0.30 for 2017
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says backlog as of July 31, 2016 was $484.0 million
* Bookings of approximately $202.8 million during Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says revenue goal of approximately $600.0 million for 2017
* Expects to report an operating loss in Q1 of fiscal 2017 with each of subsequent fiscal 2017 quarters being profitable
* Fiscal 2017 targets reflect costs associated with Sept 2016 leadership changes, as well as expected legal expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.