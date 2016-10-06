Oct 6 Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year and provides fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q4 sales $152.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.3 million

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says GAAP diluted EPS goal of approximately $0.30 for 2017

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says backlog as of July 31, 2016 was $484.0 million

* Bookings of approximately $202.8 million during Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says revenue goal of approximately $600.0 million for 2017

* Expects to report an operating loss in Q1 of fiscal 2017 with each of subsequent fiscal 2017 quarters being profitable

* Expects to report an operating loss in Q1 of fiscal 2017 with each of subsequent fiscal 2017 quarters being profitable

* Fiscal 2017 targets reflect costs associated with Sept 2016 leadership changes, as well as expected legal expenses