Oct 6 Coeur Mining Inc

* Coeur reports third quarter 2016 production results

* Third quarter production of 3.5 million ounces of silver and 84,871 ounces of gold, or 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces

* Raising its 2016 production guidance to 34.4 - 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces from 33.8 - 36.8 million silver equivalent ounces