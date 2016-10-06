BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Oct 6 Coeur Mining Inc
* Coeur reports third quarter 2016 production results
* Third quarter production of 3.5 million ounces of silver and 84,871 ounces of gold, or 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces
* Raising its 2016 production guidance to 34.4 - 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces from 33.8 - 36.8 million silver equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.