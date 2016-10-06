Oct 6 Agjunction Inc

* Agjunction reports preliminary third quarter 2016 results

* "general weakness within agriculture markets in first two quarters of 2016 has continued into q3"

* Says expects revenue for Q3 of 2016 to be approximately $6.5 - 6.7 million compared to $7.6 million in same period a year ago.

* Says pro forma unaudited revenue for Q3 of 2015 would have been $10.8 million had Novariant been merged with Agjunction