BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Oct 6 Agjunction Inc
* Agjunction reports preliminary third quarter 2016 results
* "general weakness within agriculture markets in first two quarters of 2016 has continued into q3"
* Says expects revenue for Q3 of 2016 to be approximately $6.5 - 6.7 million compared to $7.6 million in same period a year ago.
* Says pro forma unaudited revenue for Q3 of 2015 would have been $10.8 million had Novariant been merged with Agjunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.