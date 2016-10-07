BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Granite awarded $39 million light rail station project in Seattle
* Granite Construction Inc says project will be booked in Granite's Q3 2016 backlog
Source text for Eikon:
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.