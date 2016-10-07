BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Camping World Holdings, Inc. announces pricing of initial public offering
* Camping World Holdings - Priced its initial public offering of 11.4 million shares of its class a stock at public offering price of $22.00 per share
* Camping World Holdings Inc - Closing of offering is expected to occur on October 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.