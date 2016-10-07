Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Canexus Corp - Canexus appoints David Collyer as board
chair, special committee to evaluate and respond to Chemtrade's
hostile takeover bid
* Canexus Corp - Canexus board is evaluating Chemtrade's
hostile takeover bid and will issue a directors' circular on or
before October 19, 2016
* Canexus Corp - Special committee of independent directors
will oversee corporation's response to hostile takeover bid
launched by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Canexus Corp - Says David Collyer appointed chairman of
the board
* Canexus Corp - Canexus has retained CIBC Capital Markets
and Valence Group as financial advisors
