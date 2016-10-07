Oct 7 New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT provides update regarding management contract RFP process

* Independent directors of company's board of directors contacted 31 entities to submit proposals

* NYRT board decided to pursue RFP to obtain best possible terms for management of company

* There is no termination payment or fees due to arc upon termination of contract in accordance with its existing terms

* Existing management contract between co, New York Recovery Advisors LLC is terminable by co on Dec 26, 60 days prior written notice

* As of deadline for interested parties to submit proposals, company had received 14 proposals

* Company expects that any new management contract would take effect December 27, 2016

* Moving forward to thoroughly evaluate proposals and expect to be performing diligence on candidate entities in due course