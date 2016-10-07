BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Angie's List Inc
* Angie's List elects Thomas R. Evans as chairman of the board
* Evans has been elected chairman of board, replacing John H. Chuang, who resigned from his position as director and chairman
* Steven M. Kapner, director, has also stepped down from board, effective on October 3, 2016.
* Board has been reduced in size to 10 members from 12. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent