* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Revised Q2 loss per share $1.99
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces revisions to its second quarter and six months 2016 financial results
* Believes there are approximately $21.5 million in markers receivable as of June 30 at an elevated risk of collectability
* Revising unaudited results for three, six months ended June 30, 2016 to include non-cash $21.5 million provision for doubtful accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent