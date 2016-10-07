BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Mediavalet Inc :
* MediaValet increases senior secured loan facility
* Has entered into a loan agreement with Mr. David MacLaren
* Agreement with respect to increasing its existing $1,000,000 loan facility, announced June 14, 2016, to $1,250,000
* Additional $250,000 of loan is repayable in full, 36 months after initial advance, and bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent