BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Laramide Resources Ltd:
* Laramide Resources extends term loan with extract advisors to July 2018 and provides update on churchrock transaction
* Term loan extension is expected to be effective by no later than November 30, 2016
* Lenders have agreed to extend maturity date of a previously issued term loan made to July 1, 2018
* Terms of term loan extension, include a C$1 million repayment to extract on closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent