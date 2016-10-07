BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
Oct 7 Schmitt Industries Inc
* Schmitt Industries announces first quarter fiscal 2017 operating results
* Q1 sales fell 6.8 percent to $2.893 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2qwsLca Further company coverage: