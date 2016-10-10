Oct 10 Pfizer Inc :

* Press release - first positive phase 3 results in adjuvant setting for renal cell carcinoma show sutent (sunitinib) extended disease free survival after surgical removal

* Says based on results of s-trac, Pfizer is in discussions with global regulatory authorities to determine potential next steps.

* Says adverse events seen in trial were consistent with sutent's known safety profile