UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Dover Corp :
* Dover Corporation: Dover revises guidance, provides update on business trends, and updates the status of its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83
* Sees FY earnings per share $3.00 to $3.05
* Dover Corp - expects full year revenue to decline -4% to -5%
* Dover Corp - anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition will close in Q1 of 2017 due to an ongoing regulatory review in United Kingdom
* Dover Corp - now anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition will close in Q1 of 2017
* Revised FY revenue forecast includes organic revenue of -7% to -8%, as compared to prior organic forecast of -6% to -8%.
* Says unchanged from prior forecast are company's expectations for 7% growth from completed acquisitions
* Dover Corp - expect continued margin pressures in refrigeration & food equipment through end of year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.34, revenue view $6.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dover Corp - intends to work with cma to address concerns about acquisition of Wayne
* Dover-Revised FY EPS guidance is $0.38 reduction at mid-point from prior forecast, reflecting lower performance, also includes expected $0.06 of costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.