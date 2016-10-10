Oct 10 Dover Corp :

* Dover Corporation: Dover revises guidance, provides update on business trends, and updates the status of its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83

* Sees FY earnings per share $3.00 to $3.05

* Dover Corp - expects full year revenue to decline -4% to -5%

* Dover Corp - anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition will close in Q1 of 2017 due to an ongoing regulatory review in United Kingdom

* Dover Corp - now anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems acquisition will close in Q1 of 2017

* Revised FY revenue forecast includes organic revenue of -7% to -8%, as compared to prior organic forecast of -6% to -8%.

* Says unchanged from prior forecast are company's expectations for 7% growth from completed acquisitions

* Dover Corp - expect continued margin pressures in refrigeration & food equipment through end of year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.34, revenue view $6.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dover Corp - intends to work with cma to address concerns about acquisition of Wayne

* Dover-Revised FY EPS guidance is $0.38 reduction at mid-point from prior forecast, reflecting lower performance, also includes expected $0.06 of costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: