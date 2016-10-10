Oct 10 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc :

* Ashford Trust completes refinancing of four mortgage loans

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - refinanced four mortgage loans with existing outstanding balances totaling approximately $415 million

* Ashford Hospitality Trust - new loan totals $450 million, and next non-extendable debt maturity for company is a $16 million loan that matures in June 2017

* Ashford Hospitality Trust - mortgage loans were refinanced through one new mortgage loan with a two-year initial term and four one-year extension options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: